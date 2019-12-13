3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
USA starts getting worried about ignoring domestic problems
Washington ignores the real problems of the country. This was stated by the contender for the post of President of the United States Ron Desantis. The Governor of Florida emphasized that the American leadership does not pay attention to the "security threats", but at the same time spends money on Ukraine.
Ron Desantis, Governor of Florida:
“They have sent too much money to Ukraine, including funds to pay pensions and salaries to Ukrainian bureaucrats. How is all this helping the American people? Biden is not even able to tell us what is the ultimate goal of this.”
Desantis emphasized that the White House should deal first and foremost with the issue of national borders.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All