Washington ignores the real problems of the country. This was stated by the contender for the post of President of the United States Ron Desantis. The Governor of Florida emphasized that the American leadership does not pay attention to the "security threats", but at the same time spends money on Ukraine.

Ron Desantis, Governor of Florida:

“They have sent too much money to Ukraine, including funds to pay pensions and salaries to Ukrainian bureaucrats. How is all this helping the American people? Biden is not even able to tell us what is the ultimate goal of this.”