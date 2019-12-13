Nine people detained in Tajikistan for links with terrorists from Crocus City Hall

Nine residents of the suburbs of Dushanbe detained for connection with the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall". This was reported to RIA Novosti by a source in the special services of Tajikistan.

"Nine residents of Vahdat District were detained for connection with the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall on March 22," the source said.

The detainees are also suspected of contacts with the Islamic State.

The source added that Tajikistan's special services are cooperating with Russian law enforcers, who took part in the detentions while in Dushanbe.