3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Nine people detained in Tajikistan for links with terrorists from Crocus City Hall
Nine residents of the suburbs of Dushanbe detained for connection with the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall". This was reported to RIA Novosti by a source in the special services of Tajikistan.
"Nine residents of Vahdat District were detained for connection with the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall on March 22," the source said.
The detainees are also suspected of contacts with the Islamic State.
The source added that Tajikistan's special services are cooperating with Russian law enforcers, who took part in the detentions while in Dushanbe.
The shooting and fire in the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow took place in the evening of March 22. Several men broke into the building, they shot people at point-blank range and threw incendiary bombs. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 143 people were killed.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All