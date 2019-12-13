Military camp to be built in Texas

The state of Texas will create a military camp of 2,300 people on the border with Mexico. This is necessary to counter the influx of illegal migrants. This statement was made by Governor Greg Abbott.

Texas has repeatedly pointed out that the Biden administration has not properly executed border security. In response, Greg Abbott enlisted the local National Guard to protect the border, increased the erection of barriers, and ordered migrants to be bused to major U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C., New York, and Chicago.