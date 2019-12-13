About 5,000 farmers to come to Prague downtown to take part in protest action

Thousands of farmers from all over the country will come to the next protest action In the center of Prague on March 7. The farm machinery appeared in the city already in the early morning.

The Czech farmers followed in the footsteps of their French counterparts and poured fertilizer in front of the government building on the Beneš embankment, thus severely complicating traffic. About 5,000 farmers and about 700 pieces of farm machinery will take part in the one-day protest. So far it is placed on the outskirts of the city, but in the coming hours will move into the center.