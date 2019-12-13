3.42 RUB
Turkey admits possibility of foreign intelligence involvement in terrorist attack in "Crocus"
In Turkey they admitted the possible involvement of foreign intelligence to the tragedy in "Crocus". The fact that the terrorist attack did not do without foreign intelligence services, was stated by the official representative of the ruling in the country Justice and Development Party Omer Celik said on air of the TV channel NTV.
Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (Turkey):
Obviously, it is impossible to carry out such a professional action without the support of any state's intelligence. Such actions always have sponsors.
Earlier, the New York Times reported that Washington did not give Russia all the data on the planned terrorist attack in "Crocus" for fear that Moscow may reveal informants of the U.S. intelligence services. The journalists do not draw this conclusion, but it is already clear: Washington could well have prevented the terrorist attack.
