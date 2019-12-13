In Ukraine, 16 billion euros of EU financial aid has disappeared without a trace. This money, obviously, became the prey of corrupt officials. This opinion was expressed by a French politician, leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot.

He noted that it would be more correct to direct these funds, for example, to subsidies for farmers and the development of hospitals in the EU. So the politician commented on the statement of the Ukrainian Prime Minister, who complained that the Kiev regime never received the financial assistance promised by the EU back in 2022.