Mass mobilization in Ukraine - roadblocks set up on exits from Kiev

New Year's surprise to Ukrainians: the authorities seriously set the task to recruit 500 thousand draftees. The military began to install roadblocks on the exits from Kiev.

Ukrainian media, citing the city authorities, report that this is a "security exercise" that will last until December 28. However, local residents in social networks report that there are mass issuance of summonses, and some of the captured "conscripts" are immediately sent to the military recruitment center in a stiff and escorted manner.

Earlier, the need to recruit new 500 thousand mobilized people was commented on in the Verkhovna Rada, explaining that this is a necessary measure to make up for losses. Moreover, early next year, the Rada plans to adopt a law on mobilization, which provides for the recruitment of people with the third group of disability, which means that people with one lung, one eye, one kidney, no foot or no hand can be taken to the front.

The sending of women to the front, except pregnant women and moms of children under three years old, is also being actively discussed. At the same time, the incumbent MPs will not face mobilization.

