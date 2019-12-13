3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
British troops may be deployed in Ukraine
Now NATO troops may be officially placed in Ukraine. This was reported by the Telegraph newspaper with reference to the head of the British Defense Ministry. London is preparing to transfer the training program of the AFU military directly to Ukraine to reduce Kiev's dependence on the bases of the UK and other NATO members. In addition, the new Minister of Defense of the Kingdom and Zelensky discussed the issue of the use of the British navy in the Black Sea. Also they exposed the results of the unannounced visit of the French Defense Minister to Kiev - their military-industrial companies signed 16 agreements. In particular, six more Cesar howitzers will be delivered to Ukraine.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
