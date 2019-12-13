3.43 RUB
Law on mobilization began to operate in Ukraine - men prefer to stay at home
In Ukraine, the streets are deserted. Since Saturday, May 18, the law on mobilization has been in force in the country - men prefer to stay at home. And those who continue to go to work, risk being the object of attention of the police, which now performs the function of employees of military commissions. There is footage on the web, as law enforcers are trying to mobilize a tire shop worker.
The author of another video reported that out of five of his colleagues, none of them returned after the data verification. But law enforcement officers, judges, ministers and their deputies, as well as deputies are spared from such risks. The new law does not concern them.
