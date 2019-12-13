Ukraine expects summer without light

A summer without light is expected in Ukraine. The duration of power outages throughout the country may be up to 6 hours. This is reported by Forbes with reference to the Energy Research Center.

As for the coming winter, Ukraine will be able to do without blackouts or with minimal restrictions only if the maximum of damaged capacities will be restored. And this is unrealistic. Ukraine has lost up to seven gigawatts of power generation. This is a very huge volume, recognized the Minister of Energy.