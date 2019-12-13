PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ukraine plans to ban Russian for deaf-mutes

"Derussification" rose to the level of absurdity. Ukraine plans to ban Russian for the deaf-mute. All gestures that have any relation to Russia are going to be removed from the language.

For example, instead of the Russian gesture of gratitude, which looks like a bow, according to media reports, it is proposed to use the international one - to touch fingers to the chin, and then transfer them to the interlocutor, allegedly so that "Ukrainians do not bow to anyone".

