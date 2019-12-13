Ukraine proposes to rename Russia

A petition asking to rename Russia into Moskovia has appeared on the website of the Ukrainian presidential office. At the moment it has gained about 50 votes. The petition says: "Officially rename the name "Russia" to "Moscovia". Replace the term "Russian" with "Moscow", "Russian Federation" with "Moscow Federation." For a petition to be submitted to the head of the Ukrainian state, it must gain at least 25 thousand votes. According to the website of the Ukrainian presidential office, the deadline for collecting votes is 92 days.