Fight against monuments continues in Ukraine

Ukraine continues the fight with monuments. In Kiev a monument established in honor of the Pereyaslavl Rada was sent to the dumping ground of history. The key persons in the composition are Bogdan Khmelnitsky and Russian boyar Vasily Buturlin. The construction is massive, and therefore the dismantling, according to preliminary data, may take several days. Then the monument will be moved to the Aviation Museum for storage.

