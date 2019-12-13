3.42 RUB
Fighting continues in Ukraine
The acute phase of the conflict around Ukraine continues: the Russian special operation to demilitarize and denationalize the country started a week ago. Fighting reportedly continued throughout the night in the south and southeast of the country: in Kharkov, the regional headquarters of the territorial defense was struck and the structure is now virtually decapitated. The city is almost completely surrounded. The free exit is possible only in the direction of the southwest, but the Ukrainian side categorically refuses to declare these roads a humanitarian corridor: accordingly, there are no guarantees that those leaving will not be fired upon.
Kiev engulfed in chaos
Last night there were several powerful explosions in Kiev. One of them deprived the heating plant and deprived a large part of the city of heat. As the military authorities explained, a Russian Kalibr rocket that had crashed down on the city was destroyed. Kiev remains at the mercy of looters and militants: they all hunt each other holding lynch trials and shooting completely random people.
An Israeli was shot dead while leaving the city: because of his appearance he was mistaken for a Chechen subversive and was killed without even his documents checked.
The mass evacuation of the Ukrainian population continues. The European media are full of reports that racist manifestations are frequent during the evacuations: Africans and Gipsy are beaten.
The Ukrainian crisis: casualty figures
On the evening of March 2, casualty figures were released. So far, about 500 hundred Russian soldiers have been killed in the operation. The losses of the Ukrainian side amounted to 8 thousand 400 people. One and a half thousand facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed including 60 aircraft and 190 tanks. Ramzan Kadyrov published video footage of Russian servicemen removing Ukrainian civilians from the combat zone to safe places.
