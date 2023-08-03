Criminal scheme to sell children exposed in Ukraine

In Ukraine, law enforcers exposed a criminal group that was engaged in selling babies to foreigners under the guise of surrogacy. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the official page of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Facebook.

The organizers of the scheme were heads of medical institutions. In total, the group included 12 people. They looked for women in difficult financial situations and offered them to become surrogate mothers. It is known that the cost of one child ranged from 50 to 70 thousand euros, while surrogate mothers received no more than 12 thousand euros for their services.

After childbirth, women were forced to provide false information when registering the child, to give up the child in favor of a foreigner and to allow its export abroad.

The deputy head of the Kiev city prosecutor's office, Alexander Kravets, said that during the investigation the facts of illegal transfer of eight babies abroad were established.