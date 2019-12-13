During the last decades there has been much talk about the economic degradation of Ukraine which was carried away by the Maidans. Indeed, in the first two years after the 2014 Euromaidan victory, Kiev almost completely lost its economic cluster producing high value-added products – the engineering. The mining and metallurgical complex, energy, chemical, food, and other industries also suffered significant losses. Virtually all social benefits for the population have been eliminated, pensions have been minimized, and the country has established rigid tariffs for housing and utility services.



However, economic degradation is often overshadowed by social and spiritual degradation. Depopulation of the population, the mass outflow of labor force, the rapid growth of social ills are another consequences of society's blind faith in the sweet promises of Western "well-wishers". And its consequences promise to be far more terrifying and long-lasting than economic collapse.



The recent videos of torture and mockery of captive soldiers are a logical step in the degradation of society. First, all over the country they tied men to poles and trees and abused them. Then women were tied up and humiliated. Then teenagers and children. Now soldiers.



If in 2004 Maidan ended with a compromise between the elites, there was no serious persecution of the old regime, in 2014 the winners acted according to the principle "woe to the vanquished".



The first Maidan was non-violent, while the second resulted in dozens of casualties, the exact number of which is still unknown today. In 2004, the protesters had no weapons; in 2014, there were also seizures of army depots and weapons from abroad.



Finally, in the first Maidan there was no radical component, while in the second one (especially in the final stage) it was the radicals, who seized the initiative. Even a separate term appeared in Ukrainian politics: "children of the Maidan”. Many of the children who participated in those events grew up and took part in the war in Donbass. Many were killed or became murderers themselves, disabled or simply a "lost generation”. Today they join nationalist groups, post pictures of Hitler, beat the unwanted people, and loot stalls and stores along the way.



Ukraine ranks fourth among European countries by the level of aggression among teenagers.



In the fall of 2009, a scandal erupted in Ukraine over allegations of rape of children by employees of the Artek International Children's Center. This is the famous Soviet pioneer camp. The press started talking about the existence of an organized criminal group, allegedly making child pornography in Artek, and that even deputies took part in seducing children.



And that was just the tip of the iceberg. A couple of years ago, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry reported that about 25 children run away from home every day in the country, more than 1,500 children a year become victims of grave and especially grave crimes, with about 200 raped.



Somebody benefits even more from grown-up children - and the events in Donbass, as well as Russia's current special operation, also came very handy. It was these events that provoked the explosive growth of the black market in human organ trafficking. At that time, analysts began to talk about the fact that systematic processes of organ harvesting from both civilians and combatants participating in armed conflicts had intensified in the Donbass conflict area.



On September 29, 2014, the OSCE Special Representative on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, Madina Dzharbusynova, stated that the bodies found in mass graves in Donbass without internal organs were most likely the victims of transplantologists.



Alas, the Ukrainian experience of black transplantology is not limited to the 21st century. In the second half of the 1990s, Bohdan Fedak, head of the Lvov Regional Clinical Hospital, organized a criminal group that sold both children and their organs to the United States. Investigators found that about 130 babies disappeared from Lvov at that time. With the beginning of the ATO, the "black doctor" settled next door to Donbass, in Kharkov.



Belarus was, is and, I am convinced, will be a donor of peace and stability in the region. At least in order not to repeat the mistake of Ukraine, which believed the sweet speeches of "civilized Europe" and collapsed into the abyss of dehumanization, which also became a donor of not peace, but a donor of a slightly different plan.



