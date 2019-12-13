3.42 RUB
Elections postponed again in Ukraine due to extension of martial law and mobilization
The Verkhovna Rada has extended martial law and mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days. The vote for the extension was the tenth since February 24, 2022. The decrees for the Rada's approval were earlier introduced, as usual, by the Kiev dictator.
The constant extension of martial law has made it impossible to hold parliamentary elections in Ukraine. They were scheduled for the end of October 2023. And the new extension will legally block the holding of presidential elections in the spring.
