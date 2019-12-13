3.41 RUB
Ukraine fighting with Russian music
The Ukrainian Rada, fighting common sense and its own history, has decided to take on music. The bill on fines for public use of Russian music has been registered. Otherwise, violators of the new-fashioned law will be fined 200 dollars, and repeated violation is estimated by the Kiev regime at 700 dollars.
Last year, the Ukrainian parliament banned the public performance of Russian musical works and tours of artists from Russia in Ukraine. However, apparently, they did not achieve the proper result. Now the authorities have started to restrict their own people in this area as well.
