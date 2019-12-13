New subject planned to be introduced in Ukrainian schools - Russophobia

A petition appeared on the website of the Ukrainian President. Its authors propose to introduce a new subject in Ukrainian schools - Russophobia. For the question to be considered by the head of state, it is necessary to collect 25 thousand signatures. There is still a long way to go, but taking into account the long-term policy of Zelensky himself and the priorities of the big Ukrainian politics, it is hard to predict the decision about Russophobia. Although everything looks as if this subject has been taught in Ukraine for 30 years, and all the leaders of the country pass it with flying colors.