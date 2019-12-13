3.42 RUB
BBC journalist pretends to be hiding from shelling in Irpen, Ukraine, but gets betrayed by locals
A BBC war correspondent found himself in the midst of a high-profile scandal. Pictures of journalist Jeremy Bowen recording a standup in Irpen, Ukraine, appeared on social networks: he carefully pretended to be hiding from shelling. Meanwhile, locals walked around unafraid and looked at the correspondent with bewilderment.
This was not the first scandal associated with a BBC journalist: in June, Bowen published instructions on making Molotov cocktails and using them against tanks. The advice may be useful to someone, but the journalist certainly has no right to publish it.
