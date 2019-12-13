3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Warsaw discussing possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine
Warsaw is discussing possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine with the help of its air defense. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland. At the same time, the diplomat noted, the transfer of Polish anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine is not discussed - Warsaw is opposed to placing the Polish air defense system was outside the country.
Ukraine is looking for those willing to fight in the AFU with all its might. In the hope of finding volunteers, they have placed an inflatable soldier on the streets of cities. But he only shows the fate of most of those who will decide to go to the front.
We will remind, after the entry into force of the law on mobilization the cities in Ukraine have emptied. Men are hiding in apartments and basements, do not go to work. There has already been a collapse in many spheres - from services to transportation.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All