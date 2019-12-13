Warsaw discussing possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine

Warsaw is discussing possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine with the help of its air defense. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland. At the same time, the diplomat noted, the transfer of Polish anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine is not discussed - Warsaw is opposed to placing the Polish air defense system was outside the country.

Ukraine is looking for those willing to fight in the AFU with all its might. In the hope of finding volunteers, they have placed an inflatable soldier on the streets of cities. But he only shows the fate of most of those who will decide to go to the front.