Washington tells when U.S. will stop supplying weapons to Ukraine

The US President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has confirmed that after Washington runs out of allocated money to help Ukraine, the arms supplies to Kiev will stop, RIA Novosti reports.

"If there is no funding to supply weapons to Ukraine, we will simply find ourselves unable to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine," he told reporters at a briefing.

Sullivan again urged U.S. congressmen to support U.S. President Joe Biden's request to allow Washington to continue its military support for Kiev.

