UK fears new King Charles III could cause problems

The ascension to the throne of Charles III could cause problems for Britain. The Guardian newspaper writes about it. It calls him a public figure with a strict view of everything from agriculture to alternative medicine. The publication admits that Charles III may reform the monarchy, because, unlike Elizabeth II, he is not a fan of tradition. Officially, Charles III will be proclaimed king on September 10.

