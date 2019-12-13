3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
UK fears new King Charles III could cause problems
The ascension to the throne of Charles III could cause problems for Britain. The Guardian newspaper writes about it. It calls him a public figure with a strict view of everything from agriculture to alternative medicine. The publication admits that Charles III may reform the monarchy, because, unlike Elizabeth II, he is not a fan of tradition. Officially, Charles III will be proclaimed king on September 10.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All