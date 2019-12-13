3.42 RUB
UK may close 70% of its pubs or use nuclear weapons - which is more likely?
The clouds of the energy crisis are gathering over Britain. The country is facing the closure of more than 70% of pubs due to light prices. More than 35% of bar operators complained that their utility bills had doubled and 30% of them said they had tripled, informs the Guardian. Earlier, it was reported that the price threshold for gas and power in the UK has increased by 54% from April 1.
Meanwhile, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss, who claims to be Prime Minister, made a crazy statement. If necessary, she is prepared to press the nuclear launch button: " I think it's an important duty of the Prime Minister and I'm ready to do that."
