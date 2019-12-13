3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
UK releases criminals and fills prisons with internet rebels
In the United Kingdom, a viral popularity was gained by the footage of the recent arrest of activists of the organization “Just Stop Oil”. This story has gained particular relevance after the start of the government campaign of detentions and imprisonment for likes in social networks. It turns out that the technology of preventive arrests was practiced by the police not on opponents of migration, but a little earlier - on “green” activists.
In London, as well as a dozen other cities in the country, they were detained for so-called criminal intentions: activists in their offices were discussing a plan of action for the future, but they were arrested even before they began to realize their intentions.
Now such tactics of the authorities have gained even greater scope and unprecedented severity: prison sentences of up to three years are imposed for approving anti-migrant protests. Because of the shortage of places on the benches, an amnesty has been announced: 2,000 criminals, including the most dangerous ones, are being released to fill the vacant prison spaces with Internet rebels. And it seems that the “greens” will have to sit in jail for words spoken in a small circle of like-minded people.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All