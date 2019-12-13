UK releases criminals and fills prisons with internet rebels

In the United Kingdom, a viral popularity was gained by the footage of the recent arrest of activists of the organization “Just Stop Oil”. This story has gained particular relevance after the start of the government campaign of detentions and imprisonment for likes in social networks. It turns out that the technology of preventive arrests was practiced by the police not on opponents of migration, but a little earlier - on “green” activists.

In London, as well as a dozen other cities in the country, they were detained for so-called criminal intentions: activists in their offices were discussing a plan of action for the future, but they were arrested even before they began to realize their intentions.