Hungary announces that it will not participate in NATO actions to supply aid to Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and foreign economic relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary will not participate in NATO actions aimed at supplying arms to Ukraine and training of Ukrainian servicemen. About it writes TASS.

Peter Szijjarto said that so far NATO as an organization has not intervened in the conflict in Ukraine. But now several countries of the alliance "are in favor of it taking a coordinating role in supplying weapons to the Ukrainian army and training the Ukrainian military." At the same time, Szijjártó noted that Hungary does not want to participate in such operations.