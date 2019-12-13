PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Lithuanian politicians demonstrate their fear complexes

Vilnius announced that Allied Resolute exercises threaten Lithuania. Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas is going to consult with the ambassadors of nine NATO countries in connection with the exercises in Belarus. Lithuania is going to increase the number of conscripts by 400 men and send instructors to help the Ukrainian army. And three weeks ago, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia announced the joint purchase of multiple rocket launchers.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All