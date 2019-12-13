Emergency regime introduced in Voronezh after attack of Ukrainian drones

A state of emergency has been introduced in Voronezh after Ukrainian UAVs attacked the city, BelTA writes. An 11-year-old girl was injured during the drone attack. This was reported by the mayor of the city Vadim Kstenin in Telegram.

"For prompt decision-making has already introduced a city emergency mode," wrote Kstenin in his Telegram-channel. He also said that a minor born in 2013 was injured, she had "slash wounds to her arm, leg and neck." She was given medical assistance on the spot.