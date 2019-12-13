3.41 RUB
Emergency regime introduced in Voronezh after attack of Ukrainian drones
A state of emergency has been introduced in Voronezh after Ukrainian UAVs attacked the city, BelTA writes. An 11-year-old girl was injured during the drone attack. This was reported by the mayor of the city Vadim Kstenin in Telegram.
"For prompt decision-making has already introduced a city emergency mode," wrote Kstenin in his Telegram-channel. He also said that a minor born in 2013 was injured, she had "slash wounds to her arm, leg and neck." She was given medical assistance on the spot.
Earlier, the Governor of the Voronezh region Alexander Gusev said that the air defense system repelled the attack of Ukrainian drones over Voronezh. Several houses were damaged. Residents of a house in the Sovetsky District of the city were evacuated. The Russian Defense Ministry said that three Ukrainian UAVs had been shot down over the region.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
