EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Emergency regime introduced in Voronezh after attack of Ukrainian drones

A state of emergency has been introduced in Voronezh after Ukrainian UAVs attacked the city, BelTA writes. An 11-year-old girl was injured during the drone attack. This was reported by the mayor of the city Vadim Kstenin in Telegram.

"For prompt decision-making has already introduced a city emergency mode," wrote Kstenin in his Telegram-channel. He also said that a minor born in 2013 was injured, she had "slash wounds to her arm, leg and neck." She was given medical assistance on the spot.

Earlier, the Governor of the Voronezh region Alexander Gusev said that the air defense system repelled the attack of Ukrainian drones over Voronezh. Several houses were damaged. Residents of a house in the Sovetsky District of the city were evacuated. The Russian Defense Ministry said that three Ukrainian UAVs had been shot down over the region.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All