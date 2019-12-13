3.42 RUB
Office of Honorary Consul of Belarus opens in Hokkaido
Belarus and Japan are developing cooperation, strengthening friendship. The office of the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Belarus is officially opened in the Japanese region of Hokkaido! Consul Masato Matsuura was given the appropriate attributes earlier: the state flag and coat of arms! The historical connection between Belarus and Japan can be traced in Hokkaido. A family of outstanding Belarusians Iosif and Elizaveta Goshkevich lived in this region 200 years ago.
