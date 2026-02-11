Vance: America and Russia Negotiate Updated New START Treaty

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/85a6aed1-0c58-472e-ae2e-6f5f5ea6ebe4/conversions/359c8773-3652-4f7e-9d10-6ceb9387d852-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/85a6aed1-0c58-472e-ae2e-6f5f5ea6ebe4/conversions/359c8773-3652-4f7e-9d10-6ceb9387d852-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/85a6aed1-0c58-472e-ae2e-6f5f5ea6ebe4/conversions/359c8773-3652-4f7e-9d10-6ceb9387d852-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/85a6aed1-0c58-472e-ae2e-6f5f5ea6ebe4/conversions/359c8773-3652-4f7e-9d10-6ceb9387d852-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Washington has begun negotiations with Moscow to conclude a new treaty on the limitation of strategic offensive arms, the U.S. Vice President announced. According to J.D. Vance, this document will differ from the previous one, but he did not disclose any details.

Meanwhile, the New START Treaty expired on February 5. The Kremlin stated that it had been awaiting U.S. proposals for an extension for almost a year, but to no avail.