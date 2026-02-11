3.72 BYN
Vance: America and Russia Negotiate Updated New START Treaty
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Washington has begun negotiations with Moscow to conclude a new treaty on the limitation of strategic offensive arms, the U.S. Vice President announced. According to J.D. Vance, this document will differ from the previous one, but he did not disclose any details.
Meanwhile, the New START Treaty expired on February 5. The Kremlin stated that it had been awaiting U.S. proposals for an extension for almost a year, but to no avail.
Following the expiration of the New START Treaty, UN Secretary-General Guterres noted that the planet is closer than ever to the outbreak of a global nuclear conflict. The treaty was the last document to limit the nuclear arsenals of the major nuclear powers on a global scale.