Vance: Good news on Ukraine settlement possible in coming weeks

United States Vice President J.D. Vance expressed hope for good news on the Ukrainian conflict settlement in the coming weeks. He stated this during an interview with NBC News, according to TASS.

"I think, by all means, we've made a lot of progress. But we're not quite there yet. I think there's hope that there will be some good news on that front in the next few weeks," Vance said.

The US Vice President also noted that he and "the entire White House" are disappointed that the Ukrainian crisis has not yet been resolved.