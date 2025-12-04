3.76 BYN
Vance: Good news on Ukraine settlement possible in coming weeks
United States Vice President J.D. Vance expressed hope for good news on the Ukrainian conflict settlement in the coming weeks. He stated this during an interview with NBC News, according to TASS.
"I think, by all means, we've made a lot of progress. But we're not quite there yet. I think there's hope that there will be some good news on that front in the next few weeks," Vance said.
The US Vice President also noted that he and "the entire White House" are disappointed that the Ukrainian crisis has not yet been resolved.
On the evening of December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. The key topic was the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. The meeting lasted approximately five hours. According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the substance of the proposals contained in four documents of the US peace plan was discussed. Ushakov also stated that the date of the next meeting with Trump's special envoy is currently unknown. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova emphasized that the meetings with Witkoff and Kushner on the Ukrainian settlement are aimed at achieving results, not at external effects.