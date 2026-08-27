Vandals in Latvia have destroyed a monument to Soviet soldiers.

Unknown persons near Riga toppled and damaged a monument on the grave of Soviet soldiers who fell in the liberation of Latvia from fascism.

The site in question is the Salaspils memorial complex, located on the grounds of a former Nazi concentration camp near Riga. This was reported by former Member of the European Parliament from Latvia Andrei Mamykin.

“Tonight Latvian Nazi vandals desecrated and destroyed the monument on the grave of Red Army soldiers who died in the years of the Great Patriotic War, in the town of Salaspils 25 km from Riga,” Mamykin wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the perpetrators may have used heavy equipment, because the multi-ton granite stone was split in two.