Just an hour ago, reports emerged of a shocking act of vandalism in Crimea, where the graves of war correspondent Alexander Fedorchak and three participants of the Special Military Operation (SMO) were set ablaze. The information was relayed by Anton Kravets, the head of the administration for the Nizhnegorsky District, via his Telegram channel, as reported by РИА Новости.

"Last night, vandals ignited the graves of military correspondent Alexander Fedorchak and three other soldiers at the cemetery in the town of Nizhnegorsk," he stated.

Law enforcement officials are currently on-site investigating the circumstances surrounding this crime, seeking to establish the motives and the identities of those involved. Support will be provided to the families of the deceased.

A criminal case has been initiated under the article related to "desecration of the remains of the deceased and burial sites." Vladimir Tyulin, the general director of the MIA "Izvestia," suggested that this act may have been organized by enemy forces.

Fedorchak tragically lost his life on March 24 while on assignment with a crew that included Star TV cameraman Andrey Panov and driver Alexander Sirkel. All three became victims of an artillery strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). According to Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), this incident occurred in the Kremensky municipal district.