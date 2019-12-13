PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Washington announces the end of supplies of weapons and military hardware to Kiev

American aid to Kiev has stopped until the US Congress approves the request for new funds. This was stated by John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator of the White House National Security Council, Sputnik writes.

"We passed the last aid package, so it's critical that the Congress approves further funding. The aid we were providing has stopped," Kirby told reporters.

He noted at the same time that US support for Ukraine is especially needed in winter time.

