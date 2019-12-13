Washington decides who will rule Gaza Strip after conflict

While the Middle East is burning in the fire of war, the Biden administration is deciding who will rule the Gaza Strip after the end of the conflict. According to the Washington Post, it is necessary to choose the best of the worst options. According to the newspaper, the White House insists on appointing a renewed Palestinian administration, but this option does not suit the leadership of Israel, as well as the inhabitants of Palestine. A scenario of transferring the enclave under the temporary control of international forces led by Arab states is also being considered