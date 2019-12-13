3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Washington decides who will rule Gaza Strip after conflict
While the Middle East is burning in the fire of war, the Biden administration is deciding who will rule the Gaza Strip after the end of the conflict. According to the Washington Post, it is necessary to choose the best of the worst options. According to the newspaper, the White House insists on appointing a renewed Palestinian administration, but this option does not suit the leadership of Israel, as well as the inhabitants of Palestine. A scenario of transferring the enclave under the temporary control of international forces led by Arab states is also being considered
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All