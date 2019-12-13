"Washington needs to get Beijing's respect" - Trump will establish relations with China in case of his victory in the election

US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump promised to establish relations with China in case of his victory in the upcoming elections. This is reported by TASS.

"I think we will have great relations with China. But they also have to be honest," he said at a press conference. Trump added that in order to establish US-China relations, Washington needs to gain Beijing's respect, which it failed to do under current White House chief of staff Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.