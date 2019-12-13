PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

"Washington needs to get Beijing's respect" - Trump will establish relations with China in case of his victory in the election

US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump promised to establish relations with China in case of his victory in the upcoming elections. This is reported by TASS.

"I think we will have great relations with China. But they also have to be honest," he said at a press conference. Trump added that in order to establish US-China relations, Washington needs to gain Beijing's respect, which it failed to do under current White House chief of staff Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Earlier, Trump also said he hopes to get along with Russian President Vladimir Putin again if he wins the US presidential election. The Republican noted that when he was in charge of the White House, he knew President Putin "very well" and had a good relationship with him. In addition, Trump claimed good relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All