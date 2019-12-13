PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Vasily Nebenzya: There will be no occupation of Ukraine, Russia protects people who have been subjected to genocide for 8 year

The UN Security Council is discussing the situation in Ukraine. Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzia said that there will be no occupation of Ukraine and that Russia is protecting people who have been subjected to genocide for eight years.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All