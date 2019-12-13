3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Vasily Nebenzya: There will be no occupation of Ukraine, Russia protects people who have been subjected to genocide for 8 year
The UN Security Council is discussing the situation in Ukraine. Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzia said that there will be no occupation of Ukraine and that Russia is protecting people who have been subjected to genocide for eight years.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Duma Boko on his election as President of Botswana
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday
Lukashenko: There is a growing need for Belarus and Poland to return to normal relations
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All