3.57 BYN
3.21 BYN
3.36 BYN
Vatican Reports that Pope's Condition Remains Critical
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a208266f-50a1-43bb-8f2f-1f1ca1d66935/conversions/5c32062d-47b9-4690-96b4-d87ba8234505-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a208266f-50a1-43bb-8f2f-1f1ca1d66935/conversions/5c32062d-47b9-4690-96b4-d87ba8234505-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a208266f-50a1-43bb-8f2f-1f1ca1d66935/conversions/5c32062d-47b9-4690-96b4-d87ba8234505-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a208266f-50a1-43bb-8f2f-1f1ca1d66935/conversions/5c32062d-47b9-4690-96b4-d87ba8234505-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byHe continues to receive oxygen therapy and undergoes blood transfusions.
Vatican Reports that Pope's Condition Remains Criticalnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a208266f-50a1-43bb-8f2f-1f1ca1d66935/conversions/5c32062d-47b9-4690-96b4-d87ba8234505-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a208266f-50a1-43bb-8f2f-1f1ca1d66935/conversions/5c32062d-47b9-4690-96b4-d87ba8234505-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a208266f-50a1-43bb-8f2f-1f1ca1d66935/conversions/5c32062d-47b9-4690-96b4-d87ba8234505-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a208266f-50a1-43bb-8f2f-1f1ca1d66935/conversions/5c32062d-47b9-4690-96b4-d87ba8234505-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Vatican has reported that the condition of the Pope remains critical. He continues to receive oxygen therapy and undergoes blood transfusions.
The Vatican added that "some blood tests indicate mild kidney failure, which is under control."
As a reminder, the pontiff was hospitalized on February 14 after experiencing breathing difficulties for several days. He was initially treated for bronchitis before being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Previously, the Pope asked Catholics to pray for him as he has been unable to personally deliver his traditional address for the second consecutive week.