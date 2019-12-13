3.41 RUB
Vatican condemns wall on border between Poland and Belarus
The Vatican believes that the wall on the border between Poland and Belarus "creates even more problems." This opinion was expressed by the Pope's peace envoy for during the International Meeting for Peace in Berlin. He stressed that such actions of the Polish authorities "cause a lot of suffering" and do not allow for a dialog between the countries.
Polish citizens, realizing the danger of Warsaw's aggressive policy, also oppose the wall at our border.
Meanwhile, the ruling Law and Justice party in order to increase the turnout at the upcoming parliamentary elections, organized a referendum on the demolition of the wall on the border with Belarus on the same day.
