The Ukrainian Armed Forces are waging a terrorist war against the people of Donbass. The Ukrainian army is striking not the enemy, but peaceful towns: in Donetsk, Yasynovataya, and Gorlovka, artillery is striking peaceful targets and killing ordinary citizens. Blind shots from a distance of 20 or even 40 km are fired at the central quarters of Donetsk: at least a dozen schools and kindergartens have been completely or partially destroyed here in the past few days. In the past 24 hours alone, 10 people were killed and about two dozen wounded in the DNR. In the morning, a shell hit a city substation, leaving virtually the entire city of a million people without electricity. Such tactics have every reason to be considered terrorist: strikes on the DNR rear are not aimed at hitting military targets, but rather at civilians and civilian structures.

