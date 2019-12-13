UK intends to introduce Internet censorship

The creators of the document envisioned a ban on the use of hate speech and extremist propaganda on the Internet. However, now the law will include a requirement for everyone and everyone to, as they call it, "watch the language". Even formally flawless content will be scrutinized for possible negative consequences and may be required to be changed retroactively. The opposition calls this censorship and is hardly wrong. Meanwhile, well-known presenter Jimmy Dore claims that intranet censorship already exists in Britain. He has collected data to that effect. According to his information, London has no grounds to accuse Moscow of clamping down on freedom of speech. Last year, for example, 400 offenders were detained for Internet speech in Russia, while in the United Kingdom 3,300 people were detained.