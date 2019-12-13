3.42 RUB
UK intends to introduce Internet censorship
The UK, after the riots on religious and racial grounds, is going to adjust the law on Internet security. This bill was adopted in 2023, and will come into force in early 2025.
The creators of the document envisioned a ban on the use of hate speech and extremist propaganda on the Internet. However, now the law will include a requirement for everyone and everyone to, as they call it, "watch the language". Even formally flawless content will be scrutinized for possible negative consequences and may be required to be changed retroactively. The opposition calls this censorship and is hardly wrong. Meanwhile, well-known presenter Jimmy Dore claims that intranet censorship already exists in Britain. He has collected data to that effect. According to his information, London has no grounds to accuse Moscow of clamping down on freedom of speech. Last year, for example, 400 offenders were detained for Internet speech in Russia, while in the United Kingdom 3,300 people were detained.
