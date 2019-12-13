UK to introduce sanctions against LNR and DNR

The UK continues its aggressive and provocative rhetoric. The Kingdom intends to introduce sanctions against the Lugansk and Donetsk regions. However, experts have already stated that by this, the UK has actually recognized the withdrawal of the DNR and LNR from Ukraine. At the same time, the sanctions themselves will not be easy to implement. The two People's Republics do not directly import or export goods. And today, on March 30, London announced that it intends to transfer more lethal weapons to Ukraine.