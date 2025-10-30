3.70 BYN
Venezuela Bolsters Its Armed Forces Amid Tensions with United States
According to The Washington Post, the Venezuelan authorities have reached out to Russia, China, and Iran, seeking military-technical support. A document has been handed over to Moscow, requesting assistance in modernizing air defense systems, restoring Russian-made aircraft, and acquiring missile armaments.
Additionally, Caracas is engaged in negotiations with Beijing to deepen military cooperation, while talks with Tehran focus on the supply of drones and other military equipment.
Meanwhile, the United States has repositioned two aircraft carriers in a possible show of force against Venezuela. Earlier, the Miami Herald reported that the U.S. administration had made a decision to strike military targets within Venezuela in the coming days—or even hours. However, President Trump has denied any consideration of such plans.