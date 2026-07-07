Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 3,500

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24 has reached 3,535, according to TASS.

Jorge Rodriguez, Speaker of the National Assembly (parliament) of the Bolivarian Republic, reported the number of dead and injured in the natural disaster on his Telegram channel and described the authorities' rescue and relief efforts.

According to the daily government report, 16,740 people were injured, 17,854 were left homeless, 190 buildings were completely destroyed, and 856 were significantly damaged. During search and rescue operations, 6,462 people were rescued, 25,016 were treated in hospitals and medical facilities, aid was provided to 86,794 families, and 9,603 tons of food were distributed to the affected people.

An earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two tremors, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, were recorded approximately 40 seconds apart. Their epicenters were located 10 kilometers apart in the Venezuelan state of Yaracuy.