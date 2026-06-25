Venezuela in Ruins: Powerful Earthquake Wipes Out Entire Neighborhoods as Death Toll Climbs

A devastating earthquake has struck Venezuela, reducing entire districts to rubble and leaving hundreds dead with thousands more feared trapped under the debris. The country has declared a state of emergency as rescue teams race against time, while the true scale of the tragedy may be far greater than official figures suggest.

A powerful earthquake has caused catastrophic destruction across Venezuela, practically wiping entire neighborhoods off the map. Two powerful tremors, each exceeding magnitude 7, struck the country within less than a minute of each other. The disaster caught many people at home at the end of the working day.

The epicenter was located west of Caracas, but the shockwaves quickly reached the capital. The situation is especially dire in La Guaira, where dozens of residential high-rises and government buildings have collapsed. In mountainous areas, landslides caused entire houses to slide down slopes.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of horror. One woman recounted:

"This is the first earthquake of such force I have ever experienced. Everything was shaking, then the walls started collapsing. They were falling like water. I stood in the doorway with my three children and prayed."

A man who was in a cinema at the time said:

"It was a very powerful strike. Our phones started warning about the earthquake. We had to run downstairs. Everything around us was collapsing. People were screaming. There were many children in the cinema upstairs — they were crying. We were terrified they might get hurt in the panic."

Residents of Caracas shared similar stories of terror and narrow escapes. One man said he lost everything:

"What we went through was horrific. I lost it all. My entire house is destroyed."

Another resident described how he rushed to find his wife and pets amid the shaking:

"The first wave lasted about a minute. I was on the third floor. When I heard the noise and felt the shaking, I ran down to look for my wife and our animals."

In many cases, people risked their lives to return to collapsing buildings to save their pets. Dramatic footage from Caracas International Airport showed passengers and staff fleeing in panic as the terminal shook violently.

Search and rescue operations are now underway in the hardest-hit areas. Distraught relatives are trying to reach the ruins of their homes, but police and rescuers are holding them back for safety reasons. Authorities have urged residents not to return to their homes due to the risk of aftershocks. A state of emergency has been declared across the country.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez stated that 20 aftershocks have already been recorded and called on the population to remain united in the effort to save lives.

The earthquake has left Venezuela largely without electricity. Gas supplies have been suspended for safety reasons, and Caracas is without power and running water. The transport system is paralyzed: the metro is not operating, and the main international airport in Maiquetía has been closed due to damage to the runway and terminals. Communication and internet services are working with major disruptions.

According to preliminary estimates by the United States Geological Survey, the material damage could reach up to 20% of the country’s gross domestic product.

International assistance is already being organized. U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an official statement promising immediate support to Venezuela. Rescue teams are being prepared by dozens of countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and El Salvador.

The next 24 hours will be critical for search operations. The chances of finding survivors under the rubble are decreasing with every hour, yet rescuers and volunteers continue working tirelessly.