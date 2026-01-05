The future of Venezuela after the U.S. operation raises great concerns. A group of friends in defense of the UN Charter, which includes Belarus, issued a special communiqué strongly condemning the act of aggression against Venezuela and the kidnapping of the country’s head of state and government. Among the key provisions of the document: condemnation of the act of aggression against Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Silia Flores, and support for Venezuela’s right to self-defense and the preservation of constitutional order. An hour ago, they appeared before a New York court. Today’s hearings are only the first step in a legal process that could last even several years. Meanwhile, Venezuelan authorities announced the mobilization of military forces; a "military regime" has been introduced for oil industry workers and other sectors.

UN Security Council Calls for the Protection of International Justice

The overall message of the urgent UN Security Council session on Venezuela was predictable. It calls for decisive adherence to the UN Charter, to the fundamental principles of international morality, and to the protection of international justice and impartiality.

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN:

"The looting of the leader of Venezuela, which resulted in the death of dozens of Venezuelan and Cuban citizens, has become a harbinger in the eyes of many of a return to an era of lawlessness and U.S. military dominance, chaos, and lawlessness, from which dozens of countries in various regions continue to suffer."

Jeffrey Sachs, Economist (U.S.):

"U.S. regime change operations have been carried out without Security Council approval. They include, among the most notable, Iraq in 2003, Libya in 2011, Syria starting from 2011, Honduras in 2009, Ukraine in 2014, and Venezuela from 2002 onward. The methods used are well known and documented: open military actions, covert intelligence operations, incitement of instability and protests, support for armed groups, bribery of military and civilian officials. These are targeted assassinations, false-flag operations, and economic warfare. These measures are illegal under the UN Charter and generally lead to violence, deadly conflicts, political instability, and suffering among civilians."

Earlier in Beijing, following Moscow’s lead, calls were made to immediately free Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that U.S. actions violate international law.

The head of China rightly noted that "unilateral and aggressive actions seriously affect the international order." North Korea’s Foreign Ministry also criticized U.S. actions.

Attack on Venezuela: Europe’s Cautious Reaction

The overall European response to Trump’s actions was predictably more restrained. The European Commission considers that U.S. actions against Venezuela create — quote — "an opportunity for a democratic transfer of power." Twenty-six EU countries issued a joint statement urging Washington and Caracas to remain calm. It also emphasizes the right of the Venezuelan people to determine their own future.

However, Hungary, an EU member, supported the statement — but refused to endorse it. Slovakia’s Prime Minister accused the European Union of hypocrisy and inadequacy.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"In the case of Venezuela, I deliberately kept silent. Although we can do nothing — even symbolically — and I am not going to do anything shameful, I must unconditionally condemn and reject this latest American oil adventure. Even at the cost that my clear and consistent position may temporarily worsen Slovak-American relations politically."

Venezuelans Oppose a Coup

In Caracas — mass protests in support of Nicolás Maduro under the slogan — "United people will never be defeated." Thousands of protesters rally against the attempted coup, which they blame on U.S. authorities. But to resist external pressure, political will and strong authority are needed. Unfortunately, this is far from every modern politician’s trait.

Maduro Should Have Acted Like Lukashenko

Scott Ritter, former U.S. intelligence officer:

"Remember Lukashenko, when they tried to stage this pathetic opposition on the streets? He got off a helicopter in front of the presidential palace with an AK-47 and basically said, 'Come on, try to overthrow me.' That’s how Maduro should have behaved if he were a true Bolivarian revolutionary, surrounded by people fighting for the idea. But what we saw in Venezuela is a classic American strategy. Use sanctions as an economic lever, then give money to pressure that lever. Until you achieve a solution with money. And now we’ve bought Venezuela. I don’t believe there will be a revolution. I think Venezuela is now in the past. Now it just belongs to the U.S."

Donald Trump’s Plans for Venezuela

After Maduro’s capture, Venezuela is under U.S. control, according to President Trump. The White House leader added that elections in the country will be held when the time is right.

Donald Trump, U.S. President:

"Venezuela has one feature — it is now a dead country. And, honestly, we would have become the same if I hadn’t won the election. We would have turned Venezuela into steroids. That country now has to survive, and its recovery might require significant investments from oil companies."

American companies are preparing to develop the Venezuelan oil market. According to Bloomberg, the most likely candidates include Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron. It is estimated that reconstruction of Venezuela’s oil infrastructure could bring them $100 billion — $10 billion over the next ten years. The Financial Times reports that U.S. oil giants were unaware of the Trump administration’s plans.

Deep Divisions Within the U.S.

Malek Dudakov, Americanist political scientist (Russia):

"In the U.S., there is actually a serious split. Yes, polls show that about 70% of Americans oppose this confrontation with Venezuela. Democrats sharply criticize Trump’s actions — very sharply. And even among Republicans, there’s division; many civilizationists are dissatisfied with Trump’s policy. So I would say that there is currently no unity within the United States."

What Will Be the Political Course of Caracas?