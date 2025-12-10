Venezuela Regards U.S. Seizure of Oil Tanker as Act of Piracy

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5e22f173-fc96-4161-be6e-750f6d1b0959/conversions/aee86362-eed0-4005-8e94-a5b1872037af-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5e22f173-fc96-4161-be6e-750f6d1b0959/conversions/aee86362-eed0-4005-8e94-a5b1872037af-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5e22f173-fc96-4161-be6e-750f6d1b0959/conversions/aee86362-eed0-4005-8e94-a5b1872037af-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5e22f173-fc96-4161-be6e-750f6d1b0959/conversions/aee86362-eed0-4005-8e94-a5b1872037af-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has described the U.S. seizure of an oil tanker in the Caribbean as an act of international piracy. This was stated in a statement published on the Telegram channel of Minister Yván Gil Pinto, TASS informs.

The statement says that Venezuela "condemns and strongly rejects this flagrant robbery and act of international piracy."

Venezuela believes that the true reasons for the U.S. actions against the country are not migration, drug trafficking, democracy, or human rights, but rather "natural resources, energy, and oil, which belong exclusively to the Venezuelan people."

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry also noted the widespread demonstrations in the U.S. and European countries against the West's imperial abuses, as well as protests in Venezuela itself, where "the people resolutely defend peace."

It was previously reported that the U.S. military intercepted and detained an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the tanker's detention, specifying that the United States intends to keep the oil. According to The Washington Post, the tanker was transporting Venezuelan oil to Cuba. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice, which serves as the country's attorney general, stated that the detained tanker was transporting oil from Venezuela and Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.