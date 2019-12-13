The specter of an energy war looms on the horizon. Hungary and Slovakia are ready to stop supplying electricity to Ukraine if Kiev continues to block Russian oil supplies. Approximately 40% of Ukraine's electricity imports pass through the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. Budapest may be forced to cut off electricity to its neighbor if the situation becomes critical. In such a case, Kiev would suffer serious consequences due to the oil blockade.

“We see that the sides are exchanging blows, Ukraine is purposefully hitting Hungary precisely in retaliation for the fact that it initiated its peace talks, for the fact that Orban visited Kiev, Moscow and China, the United States, and essentially taking away some such initiative from them, as opposed to Zelensky offering some sort of formula of his own. And in retaliation, they are hitting Hungary, because Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Lukoil, which means that they have not blocked all Russian oil through their territory, but Lukoil oil, and it was Lukoil that signed a contract with a Hungarian company. For Ukraine, this will significantly complicate the situation. It will be a blow to energy security, to the reliability of energy supply in general, plus it is obvious that Hungary and Slovakia will put complex pressure on Ukraine.”