Hungary does not support NATO mission in Ukraine
Hungary opposes NATO mission in Ukraine, but cannot prevent it, as most members of the alliance take the opposite position. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the country.
Viktor Orban emphasized that he would defend Hungary's position at the NATO summit in July in Washington. At the same time, he expressed confidence that the right solutions would be found there that would suit all NATO allies
