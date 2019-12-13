PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Hungary refuses to pay for Ukrainian conflict

Hungary will not pay contributions to a new fund worth more than 20 billion euros, which the EU authorities are developing to help Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Hungarian foreign Ministry Peter Szijjarto.

Part of the funds Brussels plans to pay as compensation to European countries for the costs of arms purchases, and part will be spent on training the Ukrainian military. The Budapest's position, however, is divisive to the so-called European unity. The fact that the allies may not be able to bear the burden of financing Kiev imposed by Washington is also recognized in the United States.

John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council:

Yes, I think it's very likely, very likely, we should expect that some of our allies and partners may make different decisions if they see that U.S. leadership here is wavering or that the U.S. has backed away from supporting Ukraine. And that would potentially have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine.

